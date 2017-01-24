Cops: Man choked mom to unconsciousness for changing channel

Posted:Jan 24 2017 10:08AM CST

Updated:Jan 24 2017 06:23PM CST

BATH, Pa. (AP) - Police say a Pennsylvania man beat his mother and choked her to the point of unconsciousness for changing the TV channel.

Forty-two-year-old David Cantrell was jailed on assault and harassment charges after the argument Sunday night at their home.

Moore Township police say Cantrell punched his mother in the mouth, lifted her up and then slammed her on the floor. They say he also choked her until she lost consciousness, saying, "I hope you die."

Police say the woman later went to a neighbor's house for help.

Online court records don't list an attorney for Cantrell. He remained in the Northampton County jail on Tuesday awaiting a preliminary hearing Feb. 3.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories