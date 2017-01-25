Aspiring actor livestreams suicide after arrest in sex assault case

An aspiring actor from Texas killed himself in Los Angeles on Monday just days after he was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, police said. He broadcast the suicide live on Facebook.

Frederick Jay Bowdy, 33, told followers watching the broadcast that he was going to commit suicide, Sgt. Tiffany Lujbetic told the Los Angeles Times. An out-of-state family member watching called the LAPD at about 5:30 a.m.

Just me being me and staying ready for all the challenges. #ActorsLife #NotOffDay #hustler #EatorGetAte A photo posted by Jay Bowdy (@iamjaybowdy) on Jan 13, 2017 at 6:13pm PST

Police said Bowdy was doing the livestream from a car near Cumpston Street and Fulcher Avenue. Officers tried to reach the actor but he had killed himself before contact could be made, Lujbetic said.

The video has been removed from Facebook.

