Meet 'Pearl,' the rare albino alligator at Gatorland

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Jan 26 2017 09:57AM CST

Updated:Jan 26 2017 12:15PM CST

ORLANDO, Fla. - There are only just over a dozen albino alligators in the world and one of them, a rare albino alligator named "Pearl," lives at Gatorland in Orlando.

Pearl is about 10-years-old, 7 1/2 feet long and 105 pounds. The complete absence of pigmentation gives her the pearly white skin and white eyes.

She arrived at the park when she was about three-years-old.

Video posted on Instagram shows her eagerly waiting for food from the trainers who have worked with her for years.

Pearl is the only albino alligator at the theme park. Gatorland has been around since 1949 and is a 100-acre park where visitors can not only visit Pearl, they can ride a train, see thousands of alligators and crocodiles, catch Gator Wrestlin' shows, have Up-Close Encounters, and ride the zip line. 


