Public gets rare chance to visit site of the first atomic bomb test April 1

The Army says the next chance for the public to visit the historic grounds in New Mexico where the first atomic bomb was tested more than 71 years ago is April 1.

The Trinity Test Site at the Army’s White Sands Missile Range near Alamogordo is only open to the public twice a year and the open house usually attracts a big crowd. The second open house is in October.

Visitors can see the desert spot where the bomb was detonated and the McDonald ranch house where the plutonium core of the bomb was assembled, the Army Times reported Friday.

The McDonald house has been restored to the way it looked during the war, the paper reported.

Read more on FOX NEWS.