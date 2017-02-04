Woman goes to ER after python gets stuck in her earlobe

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Feb 04 2017 11:36AM CST

Updated:Feb 04 2017 05:56PM CST

PORTLAND, Or. - A Portland woman's story of an unlikely emergency room visit is going viral. 

Ashley Glawe posted on Facebook that she had to take herself to the hospital after her pet python decided to crawl through her gauged earlobe!

Glawe wrote that the incident was "by far one of my craziest life moments," and told commenters that she was just fine after the hospital visit.

"They lubed him up, numbed my ear, stretched it out a little more, and pulled him through," she wrote to one concerned Facebook user. 

Glawe's post about the wild incident has since gone viral, receiving hundreds of shares and comments from strangers fascinated by her mischievous serpent. 

 


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories