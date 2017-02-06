Hacker digitally invades smart home in Florida Unusual Hacker digitally invades smart home in Florida Is your home a smart home? It's estimated more than 31-million American homes will be by the end of 2017.

But are all of the connected devices in your house really secure?

One St. Augustine couple thought theirs was until they heard a disembodied voice talking to them one night.

FOX 35's Tom Johnson has their story and the lessons you can learn from it.