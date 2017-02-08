Woman dies after getting arm stuck in clothing donation bin

(Ildar Sagdejev)
(Ildar Sagdejev)

Posted:Feb 08 2017 05:42PM CST

Updated:Feb 08 2017 05:42PM CST

A woman in Pennsylvania reportedly drove up to a clothing donation bin in her Hummer and started pulling out bag after bag -- until her arm got stuck, and she had no way to free herself.

Hours later, she was dead. A combination of trauma injuries and hypothermia killed her, the coroner confirmed Monday.

The woman, 56-year-old Judy Permar, used a stool to reach inside the drop-off box Sunday in Natalie, PennLive.com reported. But according to the coroner's report, as Permar had her arm in the bin, the stool collapsed.

Crews found her dead more than six hours later. Her arm and wrist were broken -- and the Hummer was still running, police said.

Read more on FOX NEWS


