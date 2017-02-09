Strange orange alligator turns heads in South Carolina

(Pete Self / Flickr)
(Pete Self / Flickr)

Posted:Feb 09 2017 10:35AM CST

Updated:Feb 09 2017 01:35PM CST

FOX NEWS - An alligator in a small South Carolina town is grabbing attention because of one weird quality: it’s orange.

To be more accurate, it’s a rusty, clay, sweet-potato color, and no one is sure why. But one thing is for certain— it doesn’t have an alligator’s typical color.

The little gator, reportedly about 4.5 feet long, lives in a pond in Hanahan, South Carolina.

The Post and Courier reported that a post on Facebook about the strangely-colored animal has gotten plenty of attention, with one person commenting that the orange-ish animal was a “Trumpagator.”

Continue reading this story at FOXNews.com


