Michigan county jail under fire after woman gives birth on cell floor

A Detroit-area sheriff is defending his staff over their actions nine months ago when a woman who was eight months pregnant was sent back to her cell three times before giving birth on the jail’s floor. Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said he is confident his medical staff acted accordingly despite video showing a pregnant Jessica Preston being sent back to her cell after telling them she was in labor, Local 4 reported.

Preston had been jailed for driving on a suspended license. Though it was her first offense, a judge ordered her to stay in jail for the 14 days leading up to her court date after she failed to pay a $10,000 cash bond, Local 4 reported.

“Two [employees] were working that day,” Wickersham told Local 4. “They were on the phone with the doctor. The information at that time, the baby started to come, they took her off the cot, which is close to the wall, put her on the floor on a mattress and the baby was delivered,” he said.

Preston told Local 4 that on the fifth day of her sentence she called for help at around 7:30 a.m. She claims she told the deputies that she believed she was in labor and wanted to see medical staff.

