KFC giving away 20 special bouquets

(Courtesy: KFC)
(Courtesy: KFC)

Posted:Feb 13 2017 07:42PM CST

Updated:Feb 14 2017 07:17AM CST

Add this to the growing list of kitsch Valentine's Day celebrations in the same vein as dinner at Waffle House or a bouquet of bacon roses.

A KFC location is giving away 20 KFC bouquets to lucky couples. In lieu of roses, expect popcorn chicken, crispy strips and drumsticks.

One might think this would be a Southern thing, but it actually is taking place at one restaurant location in New Zealand.

Several thousands have entered the Facebook competition and the winners will have to pick up the special bouquet in person.

Meanwhile, in Australia, KFC is searching for the Best Wingman (or Wingwoman) to give a year supply of Wicked Wings.

