Burger King offers adults-only Valentine's Day meal

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Feb 13 2017 07:49PM CST

Updated:Feb 14 2017 09:40AM CST

Fast-food giant Burger King wants to make sure adults in Israel get to enjoy Happy Meals, too – but with a different kind of toy.

The hamburger chain will sell an ‘Adults Meal’ at its Israeli locations this Valentine’s Day that will come with a “romantic adult toy.”

“Kid’s Meal? That’s for kids,” the ad posted on YouTube says. “Burger King presents the Adults Meal with an adult toy inside.”

According to AdWeek, the adults-only combo meal will also include two Whoppers, two sets of fries and two beers.

The combo meal will only be offered on Tuesday at Burger King locations in Israel from 6 p.m. until closing time.


