Siberian Husky tries to escape and free his friends at Chinese vet clinic

Siberian Husky Escape Artist
By: Shelly Insheiwat

Posted:Feb 14 2017 11:17PM CST

Updated:Feb 15 2017 09:49AM CST

(FOX 11) - Can you blame any animal for wanting out of a vet's office?

A smart Siberian Husky staged his own version of 'the great escape' at a Chinese veterinary clinic.

The dog pried opened the cage door with its mouth. He then walked toward the entrance of the hospital and focused on the main door.

He tried pushing it with his paws

Unfortunately it was protected by a password,

Undaunted he chewed down the frame.

When that didn't work he decided to give his canine buddies a taste of freedom.

He opened two cages and let two dogs out. But the poor guy paid a heavy price.

He ended up locked in a sturdier cage with double locks!

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los AngelesDownload our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on FacebookTwitterInstagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories