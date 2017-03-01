Llamas on the loose taken into custody by police in Eagan, Minnesota

Posted:Mar 01 2017 05:52PM CST

Updated:Mar 02 2017 10:48AM CST

EAGAN, Minn. (KMSP) - Llamas on the loose! That was the call for an Eagan, Minnesota police officer Wednesday morning after a pair of llamas escaped their pen.

The runaway llamas were spotted running loose near Pilot Knob Road and Skyline Drive around 7:30 a.m. They were eventually corralled in someone’s front yard.

Dash cam video showed the somewhat chaotic chase through an Eagan neighborhood. Using llama treats, the animals were wrangled in by their owners. Nobody was hurt, including the llamas.

"It was a fun call to be on,” the officer said. “When you roll up and there's a couple of llamas hanging out in a front yard, you know it's gonna be an interesting day. So I think the humor was first of all trying to find the llamas, and then the owner frantically coming out and seeing her llamas are being reunited."

This isn't the first time the llamas escaped. They also got out about a month ago. Police are working with the owners to find a new home for the llamas.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories