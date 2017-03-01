Llamas on the loose taken into custody by police in Eagan, Minnesota Unusual VIDEO: Llamas on the loose in Eagan, Minnesota Llamas on the loose! That was the call for an Eagan, Minnesota police officer Wednesday morning after a pair of llamas escaped their pen.

The runaway llamas were spotted running loose near Pilot Knob Road and Skyline Drive around 7:30 a.m. They were eventually corralled in someone’s front yard.

Dash cam video showed the somewhat chaotic chase through an Eagan neighborhood. Using llama treats, the animals were wrangled in by their owners. Nobody was hurt, including the llamas.

Llama drama over. No need for hoofcuffs. Mom came and picked them up (: pic.twitter.com/zonE58dUbJ — Eagan Police (@EaganPolice) March 1, 2017

"It was a fun call to be on,” the officer said. “When you roll up and there's a couple of llamas hanging out in a front yard, you know it's gonna be an interesting day. So I think the humor was first of all trying to find the llamas, and then the owner frantically coming out and seeing her llamas are being reunited."

This isn't the first time the llamas escaped. They also got out about a month ago. Police are working with the owners to find a new home for the llamas.