Alleged MS-13 gang members accused in Houston woman's 'Satanic' murder

Crime Scene
Posted:Mar 02 2017 03:30PM CST

Updated:Mar 02 2017 03:36PM CST

Two alleged MS-13 gang members, Diego Hernandez-Riversa, 18, and Miguel Alvarez-Flores, 22, were charged Wednesday in a case involving the killing of a Hispanic woman in Houston as part of a "Satanic" ritual.

The pair had been arrested Monday and charged the following day with aggravated kidnapping in a different case. 

The MS-13 gang, also known as the Mara Salvatrucha, has roots in El Salvador and a violent record in several countries. The MS-13 first reached into the U.S. in the 1980s and has become a notorious international street gang.

According to court documents, a 14-year-old girl was kidnapped by the men, forced to ingest drugs and alcohol and sexually assaulted. In the other case, Hernandez-Rivera and Alvarez-Flores allegedly kidnapped a male victim around Feb. 2 with the intent to inflict bodily injury, sexually abuse and terrorize him, according to court documents.

