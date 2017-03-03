Large footprints found on Dockweiler State Beach

Posted:Mar 03 2017 06:13PM CST

Updated:Mar 04 2017 05:24PM CST

PLAYA DEL REY, CA (FOX 11) - Large footprints found on Dockweiler State Beach: They measure 25 feet x 12 feet. Perhaps those are footprints from 'King Kong'? There is a King Kong movie coming up next weekend...

 

