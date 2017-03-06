New Peep flavored Oreos causing colorful side effects

Posted:Mar 06 2017 09:58AM CST

Updated:Mar 06 2017 06:42PM CST

In mid-February, Oreo released a limited edition “Peeps” flavor with a vanilla shell and pink colored filling. 

Consumers soon started reviewing the product, claiming the bright pink filling appears to turn your mouth, tongue, and even your feces bright pink. Many have taken to social media to post images of their stained tongues and mouths.

This isn’t the first time a colorful limited edition product has caused an issue like this. In 2015, Burger King’s Halloween-themed black Whopper resulted in customer’s complaining of fecal discoloration from the concentrated dye used.

Oreo has yet to comment, but USA Today reports that consuming foods with high amounts of food dyes can produce a “greater spectrum in your rectal rainbow.”


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories