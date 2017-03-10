Fort Worth home invasion suspect bleeds to death

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Mar 10 2017 01:38PM CST

Updated:Mar 11 2017 01:42PM CST

FORT WORTH, Texas - A home invasion suspect in Fort Worth died Friday after cutting himself on a broken window.

It happened before dawn in the Meadow Creek neighborhood. Fort Worth police said they got several calls about a man in gray shirt and dark colored pants banging on doors and trying to break into homes.

Then one resident called to say the man tied to jump through his window and died in his yard.

Police believe the suspect cut himself on the broken window and bled out. He had no apparent gunshot, just deep cuts consistent with someone trying to crawl through a partially broken window. There was also blood on the window.

The resident told police he did not know the suspect and police have not yet identified him.

They also aren’t sure if he was under the influence of something.


