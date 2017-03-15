64-year-old mom gives birth to twins

A 64-year-old woman who gave birth to twins last month is finally going home.

Mauricia Ibanez was discharged from a hospital in Spain. She became pregnant after receiving fertility treatments in the United States.

The twins – a boy and a girl – were delivered by C-section on Feb. 14.

Six years ago Ibanez gave birth to a girl at the age of 58. She lost custody of that child after a family court found she had been neglectful.