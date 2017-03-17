Dr. Seuss-like flower appears in Texas

(Atlanta State Park - Texas Parks and Wildlife)
(Atlanta State Park - Texas Parks and Wildlife)

Posted:Mar 17 2017 01:51PM CDT

Updated:Mar 17 2017 01:51PM CDT

Call the Lorax because the colorful world of Dr. Seuss seems to be leaping out of the books and popping up in Texas.

The Atlanta State Park – Texas Parks and Wildlife posted two photos on Facebook of a pink and white flower that looks distinctly like something you might find in the famous children’s books.

The flower is a wool sower gall, which also is known as the oak seed gall.

“These are created when a wool sower wasp lays its eggs in a white oak,” the park rangers said.

Read more on FOX NEWS


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories