Trump's lawyers go after teenager over a cat website that lets users scratch his face

(FOX NEWS)
(FOX NEWS)

Posted:Mar 22 2017 04:34PM CDT

Updated:Mar 22 2017 04:34PM CDT

President Donald Trump’s lawyers have a new target to go after -- cats on the internet.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Trump’s legal team went after kittenfeed.com and its 17-year old founder, Lucy, sending a cease-and-desist letter after the site let users scratch at four photos of the President's face using feline paws.

The teenager told The Reporter she built the site while trying to apply for developer jobs, having launched it in February under the name trumpscratch.com, but later changed the address after blowback from the White House.

At press time, kittenfeed.com appeared to be offline.

Read more on FOX NEWS


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories