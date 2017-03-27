Border Patrol finds $54k hidden inside tortilla dough

Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection
By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:Mar 27 2017 11:54AM CDT

Updated:Mar 27 2017 11:59AM CDT

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KSAZ) - Border Patrol says they arrested a man and found $54,000 hidden inside tortilla dough at the Port of San Luis.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the 54-year-old Mexican man was arrested after the cash was found hidden inside the tortilla dough in an ice chest in the back of his van.

In total, two packages of $54,000 were found inside multiple bags of tortilla dough.

The suspect and vehicle were turned over to U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations.

 


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories