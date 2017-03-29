Texas man with elaborate face tattoo gets prison for beating pregnant girlfriend

(Lubbock County Sheriff's Office)
(Lubbock County Sheriff's Office)

Posted:Mar 29 2017 02:33PM CDT

Updated:Mar 29 2017 02:33PM CDT

A Texas defendant with a massive face tattoo was sentenced Monday to 15 years for beating his pregnant girlfriend last year.

Jacob Pauda, of Lubbock, was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for hitting and kicking the victim. This is Pauda's second aggravated assault conviction; the last was in 2005.

Prosecutors say Pauda was intentionally attacking not just the woman but his own un-born child.

Read more on FOX NEWS


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories