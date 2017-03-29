Texas man with elaborate face tattoo gets prison for beating pregnant girlfriend

A Texas defendant with a massive face tattoo was sentenced Monday to 15 years for beating his pregnant girlfriend last year.

Jacob Pauda, of Lubbock, was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for hitting and kicking the victim. This is Pauda's second aggravated assault conviction; the last was in 2005.

Prosecutors say Pauda was intentionally attacking not just the woman but his own un-born child.

