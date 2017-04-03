Texas mother gives birth in hospital parking garage

A Fort Worth mother and her new baby are doing well after she gave birth in a hospital parking garage, Friday morning.

Natalie Diaz says it's only a 15 minute drive from her house to the hospital, so she thought the baby could wait, but before they could get inside, she says she felt a huge pressure.

Diaz was about to give birth to her third child on the fourth floor of the parking garage at Texas Health Harris Methodist. The child's father, Paul Gomez says he flagged down a nearby security guard who called for help. By the time he got back to the car, the baby was already on his way out.

“I just looked down, and I saw his head. So I pushed as hard as I could, once I saw his neck come out, I just grabbed him by his neck and just picked him up and hit him on his back so he could let out all the fluid,” said Diaz.

