Spiders becoming a problem for one Florida city

By: Kelly Joyce

Posted:Apr 06 2017 06:22PM CDT

Updated:Apr 07 2017 06:51AM CDT

DELTONA, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - Dozens in one Deltona, Florida subdivision say they are finding hairy wolf spiders in their home.  Lillian Stabile said she stumbled across a huge spider in her garage. 

"This spider was the size of my hand! No kidding!  It had its legs spread out like this. It was brown, and it was the size of my hand!"

Bug experts say the arachnids are common in Florida.  A wolf spider can grow to the size of a salad plate, they say.   They run into homes this time of year, searching for food -- usually smaller bugs. They venomous bite can leave a mark. 

Mike Oliviero and his wife have found several wolf spiders in their shower. 

"I don't know how, but they get in, and they scare my wife to death," he said. "We try to catch'em and let'em go outside.  If all else fails, we have to get rid of them."

The spiders can get in through ripped screens, holes in door seals and cracks in your home. By sealing these up, you limit the chances of spiders getting into the home.  Also, by spraying for smaller insects in your yard and around your home, you can deter the spiders.
 

  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories