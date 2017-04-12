Teen seeks 18M retweets for free Wendy's nuggets

Posted:Apr 12 2017 10:52AM CDT

Updated:Apr 12 2017 01:14PM CDT

NEW YORK (FOX5NY) - A teen's Twitter stunt to win a year of free chicken nuggets from Wendy's might become the social platform's most retweeted post of all time.

16-year-old Carter Wilkerson tweeted at the fast food chain asking how many retweets it would take to get free nuggets for a year.  The response was 18 million.

Wilkerson replied "Consider it done" and began a campaign to get retweets.  He's up to 2.7 million in less than two weeks.

The record for any retweet in the history of Twitter was nearly 3.3 million for a post Ellen Degeneres posted at the 2014 Oscars.

The Reno, Nevada teen is basking in the viral fame.

"One of the Victoria Secret Angeles re-tweeted it, telling that she'd take me to new York and get me a frosty.  I don't know if it was a metaphor or literal," Wilkerson says.

His mother is a breast cancer survivor so he has created t-shirts for the campaign and says he is donating the profits to charity.

To retweet his post go to his Twitter page.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories