Masked clown, werewolf rob Wesley Chapel convenience store

By: Alcides Segui, FOX 13 News

Posted:Apr 13 2017 05:58AM CDT

Updated:Apr 13 2017 11:57AM CDT

WESLEY CHAPEL (FOX 13) - Pasco deputies say two men robbed a convenience store Thursday morning, one wearing a clown mask and the other wearing what appears on video to be a werewolf mask.

The masked men entered the 7-Eleven at 27219 Wesley Chapel Boulevard at around 1:30 a.m. One suspect pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money.

Employees at the store told FOX 13 the robbers got away with a couple hundred dollars.

Deputies said the thieves fled northbound in a newer model white car, possibly a Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information should contact the Pasco County Sheriffs Office by calling (727) 847-5878. 


