'Nature called': Midwife leaves mid-way through hair appointment to deliver baby

(Frontier Nursing University)
(Frontier Nursing University)

Posted:Apr 13 2017 03:34PM CDT

Updated:Apr 13 2017 03:34PM CDT

A midwife in the middle of getting her hair colored learned the true meaning of the phrase “nature calls” when a client went into labor just as her stylist finished foiling her hair. Midwife Carrie Hall, a graduate of Frontier Nursing University, shared a photo of herself in scrubs cuddling the newborn, complete with her hair half done.

“1st time for everything!” Hall wrote with the photo, which was posted to the school’s Facebook page. “Thought I’d share! I was at the salon and nature called!”

The post, which has been shared 260 times, received many comments from users concerned about the condition of her hair. In a follow-up interview, Hall shared that she arrived just in time for the expectant mother to push the baby out, and was back in the salon in under 20 minutes.

Read more on FOX NEWS


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories