Phoenix man accused of hitting, killing dog with sledgehammer

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:Apr 20 2017 11:14AM CDT

Updated:Apr 20 2017 11:19AM CDT

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - Police have arrested a man accused of hitting and killing a dog with a sledgehammer.

Phoenix police say 49-year-old Ivan Lawrence was arrested after he allegedly hit the dog twice in the head with the sledgehammer, killing it.

Investigators say the dog was struck by at least one vehicle on April 16 near 37th and Oak Streets, and when several people, including children, gathered around the injured dog, Lawrence grabbed a sledgehammer from his nearby home and hit the dog twice in the head, killing it.

Animal cruelty detectives responded to the scene and Lawrence was arrested on April 19 and booked into jail. He faces one count of animal abuse and failing to render aid.

 

 


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories