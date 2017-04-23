Florida teen dons Black Lives Matter prom dress

A Florida teenager’s prom dress stood out from the rest Friday for its Black Lives Matter message.

 

 

Milan Morris, 17, donned a floor-length gown that featured the images of young black people whose high-profile deaths led to nationwide protests, Essence.com reported. The dress, created by Florida-based designer Terrance Torrence, included images of Trayvon Martin, Sandra Bland and Michael Brown, among others.

Morris, from Palm Beach, is a senior at Cardinal Newman High School, where she is an “all-area player” on the school’s basketball team, according to the Palm Beach Post. She will attend Boston College in the fall, the paper reported.

Morris said the idea for the dress, which took four days to make, rested with Torrence. "He was the mastermind behind this whole thing honestly," Morris told Essence.

