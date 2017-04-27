LA shop introduces 'goth' black ice cream

Source: Little Damage/ Instagram
Source: Little Damage/ Instagram
By: Katie Tschopp

Posted:Apr 27 2017 05:33PM CDT

Updated:Apr 28 2017 08:01AM CDT

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (FOX 11) - Little Damage Ice Cream shop in downtown LA is serving up the antidote to Starbucks' unicorn frappuccino.

The store is going viral for its black soft serve ice cream, that many have dubbed 'goth' ice cream.

People are sharing their snaps of the treat that even comes in a black cone on Instagram.

The dark ice cream flavor is called 'Almond Charcoal' and the coloring comes from activated charcoal, according to Little Damage.

A similar ice cream debuted in New York last summer.

What do you think, would you try it?

 

▪️ SAY GOODBYE TO ALMOND CHARCOAL ▪️tomorrow @little.damage is putting in BLACK ROSES 🌹⚫️

A post shared by Little Damage Ice Cream shop🍴🌍 (@little.damage) on

 

 

Did you know that the @little.damage #AlmondCharcoal flavor gets its color naturally from activated charcoal? Tag a friend to come by & give it a try! 🖤

A post shared by Little Damage Ice Cream shop🍴🌍 (@little.damage) on

 

 

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on FacebookTwitterInstagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories