Goats helping make California's fire season less severe

Posted:May 01 2017 09:33AM CDT

Updated:May 02 2017 09:01AM CDT

OAKLAND, Calif. (FOX NEWS) - Some animals aren’t just hanging around in Northern California, these days.

Fire season is approaching so they’re hard at work, picking up landscaping chores -- or eating as we’d probably refer to their duties.

Dozens of four-legged workers have been brought in specifically to eat, just like they do at every opportunity.

The animals gobble up all the weeds and grasses on the hillside so they won’t burn, in case of fire.

Some refer to them as living, breathing weed-wackers.


