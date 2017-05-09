Study: Tequila shots could be good for your bones

FOX 32 NEWS - A shot of tequila may help your bones stay strong and healthy, according to a new study.

The study was conducted by scientists at the Center for Research and Advanced Studies in Mexico. They say that tequila contains substances – found in the blue Agave tequilana plant – that enhance the body’s absorption of calcium and magnesium, which are both needed for good bone health.

For the study, scientists tested mice that had weak and brittle bones. They fed the mice agave fructans and two months later, the mice produced 50 percent more osteocalcin, which is the protein that confirms the production of new bone.

The diameter of the bones in the mice was also higher after feeding them the agave fructans.

Dr. Mercedes López, who lead the study, concluded that “the consumption of fructans contained in the agave, in collaboration with adequate intestinal micriobiota, promotes the formation of new bone, even with the presence of osteoporosis.”

