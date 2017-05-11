Police test new breathalyzer for 'drugged driving'

By: Jeffrey Thomas DeSocio

Posted:May 11 2017 09:33AM CDT

Updated:May 11 2017 04:46PM CDT

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (FOX 11 / AP) - Police in three of California's largest counties are testing what amounts to a breathalyzer for drug users. Some law enforcement agencies hope to see the detection devices in widespread use soon.

Officers and some lawmakers say California urgently needs to adopt the devices since voters in November approved Proposition 64 legalizing recreational pot.

California will become the world's largest cannabis market when legalization takes full effect next year.

They demonstrated one such device outside the state Capitol on Wednesday.

An officer used a cheek swab to collect saliva from a suspect. He then plugged it into a walkie-talkie size device. It shows within five minutes whether any of six drugs are present in the saliva. 

The devices have been tested in Kern, Los Angeles and Sacramento counties.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on FacebookTwitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.

 


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories