Baggies of pot found with clothing donation to Once Upon A Child

Photo Courtesy: Maplewood Police Department
By: Rose Heaphy

Posted:May 19 2017 08:47PM CDT

Updated:May 22 2017 09:48AM CDT

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (KMSP) - Before you donate clothes, it might be a good idea to check the pockets.

During a virtual ride-along, Maplewood Police tweeted a photo of a rather unusual donation to Once Upon a Child.

Apparently instead of just clothing, someone also donated several dozen baggies of marijuana to the resale store. Police say the accidental donation weighed about 111 grams.

Maplewood Police was quick to call out the donator's oversight.


