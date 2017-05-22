Rare, 90-pound opah fish caught off Southern California coast

Photo credit: Aloha Spirit Sportfishing
Photo credit: Aloha Spirit Sportfishing
By: Kelly Taylor

Posted:May 22 2017 10:16AM CDT

Updated:May 22 2017 11:35AM CDT

OXNARD, Calif. (FOX 11) - What a catch.

Shawn Steward of Oxnard had a once-in-a-lifetime catch last week in the Channel Islands. Steward caught a 90-pound opah, which is very rare to this area.

An Opah is a unique and brightly colored fish usually caught far south of here.

Steward, who owns Aloha Spirit Sportfishing, also shared a video of the crew gutting the fish on the boat.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los AngelesDownload our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on FacebookTwitterInstagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories