Woman allegedly maces fast food worker over stale fries

(Anoka County Sheriff's Office)
(Anoka County Sheriff's Office)

Posted:May 22 2017 10:03AM CDT

Updated:May 22 2017 12:20PM CDT

MINNESOTA - A Coon Rapids, Minn. woman faces several charges after she allegedly sprayed employees at a fast-food restaurant with Mace because she didn't like her French fries.

Eiram Chanel Amir Dixon, 25, reportedly went through the drive-thru window at a University Avenue Wendy’s on Thursday during an argument about her fries being stale.  Police say they got the call at about 12:20 in the afternoon.

According to a police report, employees claim Dixon said she was going to "snatch that bitch out of the window" during the argument.

An employee threw a soda at her in an attempt to get her to back out of the window. Dixon allegedly responded by grabbing Mace from inside of her car and spraying it through the drive-thru window.

The manager was hit in the face and another employee was also hit, according to a police report.

Dixon is charged with use of tear gas to immobilize along with possession of tear gas.  She also faces disorderly conduct charges.  She was released on Friday after spending the night in jail.  No bail information was available.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories