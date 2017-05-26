Clown holding bloody machete spooks highway drivers

Posted: May 26 2017 04:38PM CDT

Updated: May 28 2017 08:40PM CDT

FOX NEWS - A clown waving a bloody machete over his head on the side of a California highway spooked passing drivers on Wednesday.

Larry Tovey, 61, of Gilroy, wore a clown suit and red and white makeup on his face while holding a machete caked in fake blood, according to KSBW.

He stood on the side of Highway 101 between Prunedale and Aromas, with his thumb drawn out, a gesture commonly associated with hitchhiking.

“Two deputies contacted Larry, with their guns drawn, and eventually figured out what he was up to,” the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

After handcuffing and questioning Tovey, the deputies determined he was not threatening anyone although the machete was real.

READ MORE @ FOX NEWS

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories