Sarasota family finds large gator in their swimming pool

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: May 29 2017 10:08AM CDT

Updated: May 29 2017 12:47PM CDT

SARASOTA (FOX 13) - Many bay area residents plan to spend the day by the pool for Memorial Day, but one Sarasota family was surprised to find that a gator started the pool party a little early in theirs. 

Sarasota deputies responded to a call in the Plantation neighborhood Monday morning after residents discovered a seven-to-eight foot gator in their pool. 

MORE: Alligator snarls traffic on Veterans Expressway

Florida Fish and Wildlife also responded to the scene, and a trapper is relocating the gator. 

The sheriff's office says the female gator broke right through the screen. 

The sheriff's office posted video on Facebook with the caption: "Because no two days on patrol are ever the same..."

More stories about alligators:

WATCH: Horse clashes with alligator in Florida state park

WATCH: Massive gator saunters across path at Polk County reserve

Meet 'Pearl,' the rare albino alligator at Gatorland

Gargantuan alligator is big draw after viral video

VIDEO: Burmese python fights alligator in Big Cypress swamp

Alligator swims peacefully with manatees at Blue Spring

Rambo the alligator allowed to stay with owner in Lakeland home

WATCH: Gator jumps into vacationer's boat during Facebook Live

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories