12-foot gator calls Fripp Island golf resort home

- Fripp Island is known for wonderful golf and fabulous beaches. It's also known for some massive American alligators.

The folks at Ocean Point Golf Links at Fripp Island were greeted by a 12-foot alligator sauntering across the fourth fairway grass on the way to his next pond.

Ocean Point's Jessica Miller said they measured a spot where the big guy laid down to confirm just how big he was.

In a video posted to Facebook, Ocean Point said the gator "paid.. no mind" to the humans and a few deer who stopped to watch him stroll by.

As a reminder, Ocean Point said: "if you ever see a gator traveling out of water, stay back and let him continue his journey."

That's a message we can all agree with.

Fripp Island is a barrier island along the coast of South Carolina. The Lowcountry town of Beaufort is northwest, just a few miles inland. According to Ocean Point's website, the island is home to more than 175 species of birds, as well as deer, dolphins, and alligators.

