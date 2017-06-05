Rare horse twins born in California

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Jun 05 2017 02:55PM CDT

Updated: Jun 06 2017 06:09AM CDT

WILTON, Calif. - It's rare for a horse to give birth to twins, but even more rare that they survive, and these twins are thriving!

The twins, a boy and a girl, have been named "Will" and "Grace." They were born at a ranch in Wilton, California. 

Their breeder says they're not named after the popular TV show, but instead because of their personalities, their will to live and their grace as horses.

"An absolute miracle that they're here, they're healthy, most have to go to critical care, to the hospital, they've been able to stay at home, it's been constant care, but it's worth every minute of it," said Shari Burns, ranch owner.

Veterinarians are watching the twins closely to make sure they're developing properly. 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories