Not this house! NC woman removes snake from her living room

By: FOX 46 Web Staff

Posted: Jun 08 2017 07:23PM CDT

Updated: Jun 09 2017 07:38AM CDT

FOREST CITY, NC (FOX 46) - A woman in North Carolina came home to discover a 5-6 foot snake slithering in her living room. 

SunShine McCurry posted the heart-pounding video to her Facebook page:

The video has since gone viral with more than 35,000 shares and 7,000 reactions. 

McCurry had a family member take video of the surprise encounter on her cell phone while she quickly (and bravely) put the black rat snake inside a pillow case. 

Experts say a black rat snake's best defense is its last resort 'smell release'. When in serious danger, like being attacked by a dangerous predator, the snake will release a foul smelling musk-like smell.

The black rat snake thought exactly that - and released the foul odor all over McCurry.

"Sometimes living in the country ain't too cool, and other times it is. But I really stink right now, so I gotta go wash this off of me," McCurry said in the video. 

More Snake Stories:

Woman finds ball of snakes on popular greenway trail

Black rat snake in the bathroom

Large snake found on Lake Norman

Video: Snake eats catfish at North Carolina Park

Social media helps identify venomous snake that bit man 

Waxhaw woman's post aims to educate folks on how to be 'snake safe'

Gallery: Snakes come out to play in North Carolina

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories