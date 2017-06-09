One-year-old dead after Rottweiler attack in Phoenix

Posted: Jun 09 2017 04:02PM CDT

Updated: Jun 09 2017 05:18PM CDT

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - Phoenix Fire officials said Friday a one-year-old boy has died, following an attack by a dog.

According to Captain Rob McDade, the incident happened at approximately 1:20 p.m. at the 1900 block of E. Sunland. The child was reportedly taken to a local pediatric trauma hospital, where he later died.

The dog was identified by officials with Maricopa County Animal Care and Control as a Rottweiler that belonged to a relative of the victim. The dog, according to Animal Care and Control officials, has been impounded and brought to their Phoenix shelter.

Phoenix Police will reportedly handle the investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for further updates.

