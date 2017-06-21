Boy, 7, charged for urinating onto steaks on neighbor's grill

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted: Jun 21 2017 04:22PM CDT

Updated: Jun 21 2017 08:09PM CDT

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. - Authorities in Maryland have charged a 7-year-old boy after they say he urinated on steaks a neighbor was grilling in his backyard.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy responded to a home on Hawthorn Way in Lexington Park on June 6 after the victim contacted them for a report of destruction of property.

The investigation found that the boy urinated off the roof of his home onto the victim’s grill and the incident was caught on camera by a witness, according to the sheriff’s office.

The 7-year-old boy was charged with one count of malicious destruction of property of $1,000.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories