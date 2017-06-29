Suspect shoots Chandler police officer with bow and arrow

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted: Jun 29 2017 07:17AM CDT

Updated: Jun 29 2017 09:33PM CDT

CHANDLER, Ariz. (KSAZ) - A Chandler police officer is recovering after being shot by a suspect with a bow and arrow.

Chandler police say the incident happened on Wednesday night near McClintock and Chandler Boulevard when the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Thomas Leeper, was being combative with family members.

When officers arrived at the scene, police say Leeper, who has a criminal history including arson arrests, put on a protective vest and shot the officer with a bow and arrow. Leeper was struck with less-than-lethal impact munitions and taken into police custody.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital but has since been released.

Leeper faces charges of aggravated assault on a police officer and domestic violence.

