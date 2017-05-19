Colorado battered with spring snowstorm

Posted:May 19 2017 06:09AM CDT

Updated:May 19 2017 06:09AM CDT

A spring storm battered Colorado this week, dropping two feet of snow in some areas. 

Rocky Mountain National Park, located between Grand Lake and Estes Park, received a full two-feet of snow on Thursday. But more could come on top of that. The National Weather Service forecasted  that the area could receive 36 inches by Friday evening.

The national park shared footage from Trail Ridge Road, which is the highest continuous paved highway in North America with an elevation above 12,000 feet at its peak.

“It is recommended to stay off all park roads, but if you must drive into the park, you will need 4X4 drive. Around two feet of snow has fallen and more is on its way,” the post said.

Other areas of Colorado received just as much snow during the late-season storm. Residents even ventured outside in shorts and T-shirts to play in what many are hoping is the last of this season's winter weather. 


