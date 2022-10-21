COTA hosts F1 US Grand Prix for 10th year

Circuit of the Americas is welcoming back Formula One this weekend for the United States Grand Prix for the 10th year.

The event will feature thrilling auto racing, electrifying musical performances, the COTA Culinary Experience, off-track entertainment and more from Oct. 21-23.

With endless entertainment options including 30 live bands, fan zones, and several villages to visit, guests are encouraged to arrive early and stay late for the fullest F1 experience. For more information and to purchase Friday and Saturday single-day tickets, click here.

A hearty fight for the Constructor’s Championship is expected through the final lap of the race, says COTA.

Live Entertainment

Throughout the weekend, guests can enjoy live performances from Grammy award-winning artists and local Austin musicians.

Headlining acts include five-time Grammy award-winning punk rock band Green Day on Friday, Oct. 21, four-time Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran on Saturday Oct. 22, and both chart-topping band Interpol and NBA star Shaquille O'Neal performing as DJ DIESEL on Sunday, Oct. 23

The event will also feature The American Soundtrack, a musical showcase of local Austin talent on multiple stages throughout the COTA grounds.

For the complete weekend music lineup and set times, click here.

In addition to the live music lineup, COTA will also be hosting a drone show dance sequence around 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21. The nine-minute show will take off just southeast of downtown Austin and will be visible to F1 fans across the city of Austin, says COTA.

COTA Culinary Experience

The COTA Culinary Experience is returning to the race this year and will feature unique food villages, each offering an incredible mix of the very best food found in Austin.

Race fans will be able to take a food tour through Texas with each restaurant offering 2-3 menu items for guests, says COTA.

A few highlights include Guess Family BBQ; Whitfield’s BBQ created by Kasey Studdard, former Texas Longhorn-turned pitmaster; and Commerce Cafe, offering the highest-quality meat and produce grown and raised locally.

Texas-native restaurant group owner and Executive Chef Jason Dady will host an exciting pop-up of his concept Nacho Dady. Fans will also be able to experience local favorites like Amy’s Ice Creams, Central Machine Works, and much more.

Off-Track Experiences

There will also be plenty of off-track experiences for guests to enjoy.

El Pulpo Mecanico, a mechanical Octopus on wheels shooting flames from its eight tentacles, will be on the grounds. The Burning Man favorite was built in Arcata, California by two friends primarily out of recycled and used junk found in a local scrapyard.

According to the designers, the sculpture uses 200 gallons of propane per night at Burning Man to light up the area.

Fans can also check out ONEderland, an area full of off-track entertainment down from the Grand Plaza. There, guests can enjoy free birthday cake to celebrate COTA's 10th year of F1 racing. The Museum of Ice Cream will also be showcasing its 50-foot sprinkle pool, complete with free ice cream.

Monkey Shoulder scotch will also be serving a delicious cocktail, but not in the typical way. This drink will be served from a cement mixing truck that has been transformed into a massive, functional cocktail mixer, says COTA.

Transportation

With hundreds of thousands expected over race weekend, COTA is encouraging fans to plan their transportation to and from the event.

COTA is urging attendees to utilize shuttle buses if they don’t already have a parking pass, as all on-site parking is completely sold out.

Tickets for the buses start at $45 and are on sale now online or on-site at each shuttle pickup location in Austin.

This year, there will not be a shuttle between Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and COTA, says the airport. COTA shuttles are at the Travis County Expo Center and Barton Creek Square Mall.

For more information on shuttles, click here.

New this year, COTA Blvd will be restricted to permitted vehicles and buses only. COTA says that rideshare services will operate out of the Del Valle High School parking lot and can only be accessed by a complimentary COTA shuttle. Rideshare vehicles will not be permitted on McAngus Road or COTA Blvd during race weekend.