1 found critically injured after "shoot/stab hotshot call" near UT Austin: APD

One person is critically injured after a reported shooting or stabbing near the University of Texas at Austin.

Just before noon Monday, Austin police say officers responded to a "shoot/stab hotshot call" at W 22nd 1/2 St & Rio Grande St. in West Campus.

Austin-Travis County EMS says one person was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police would not give information about whether there were any arrests.

They say the investigation is ongoing.

