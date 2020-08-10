1 dead, at least 4 rushed to hospital after ‘major’ explosion in Baltimore

One person is dead and at least four people were rushed to the hospital after what fire union officials described as a “major explosion" in Baltimore on Monday.

Fire officials say a woman was killed in the explosion. The four people who were transported are in "serious" condition.

Multiple people who were trapped have since been rescued.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Firefighters and rescue crews responded to the 6500 block of Reistertown Road near the Baltimore city line shortly before 10 a.m.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Baltimore police sergeant charged with kidnapping after refund dispute

Police officials say three homes were involved in the incident.

Crews are still searching for other people who might be trapped.

A fourth row house was ripped open by the blast, which shattered windows around the neighborhood.

The Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. was called in to shut off gas around the immediate vicinity.

The cause of the explosion wasn't immediately clear, but leaky pipes are a growing problem in Baltimore.

The utility estimated that replacing aging pipes would cost nearly $1 billion and take two decades.

READ MORE: Disgraced former Baltimore mayor pleads guilty to perjury charge

WATCH LIVE ON YOUR MOBILE DEVICE