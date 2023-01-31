1 dead in 10-vehicle crash in South Austin: AFD

The Austin Fire Department says one person is dead in a 10-vehicle crash on Ben White near Congress Ave. in South Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS says at least one pedestrian was also involved in the wreck, but that wasn't the person who died.

There are multiple ambulances on scene and more on the way.

Officials say it is dangerous on the roads right now and they are asking people to avoid driving unless it's an emergency.

If you do get into a wreck, do not get out of your vehicle. Officials say the safest place is in the protection of car until first responders arrive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.