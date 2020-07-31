1 Marine dead, 8 missing, 2 hurt following 'mishap' off San Clemente Island coast

Search and rescue efforts are underway Friday after one Marine died and eight other service members remain missing after what officials described as a training exercise "mishap” off the Southern California Coast. Two service members were also injured.

The training exercise occurred on an Amphibious Assault Vehicle (AAV) Thursday.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident. I ask that you keep our Marines, Sailors, and their families in your prayers as we continue our search," said Col. Christopher Bronzi, 15th MEU Commanding Officer in a tweet posted to the Marine Expeditionary Force account.

The U.S. Navy and Coast Guard are assisting with search efforts.

No further information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.